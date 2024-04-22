Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 350 ($4.36) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 280 ($3.49) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

LON HBR opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.45) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 271.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 264.84. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 210.50 ($2.62) and a one year high of GBX 328.90 ($4.09).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is -2,380.95%.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Louise Hough purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £19,652 ($24,464.09). In other news, insider Louise Hough acquired 6,800 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,652 ($24,464.09). Also, insider Alan M. Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £28,300 ($35,229.68). 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

