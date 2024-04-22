Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,312,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOG

About Harley-Davidson

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.