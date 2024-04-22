Head to Head Survey: ARQ (ARQ) & Its Rivals

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ARQ to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares ARQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ARQ
|-12.35%
|-8.35%
|-6.16%
|ARQ Competitors
|2.00%
|19.11%
|4.62%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for ARQ and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ARQ
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|ARQ Competitors
|43
|370
|337
|9
|2.41
Institutional & Insider Ownership
18.5% of ARQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of ARQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
ARQ has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARQ’s peers have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares ARQ and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ARQ
|$99.18 million
|-$12.25 million
|-13.24
|ARQ Competitors
|$1.13 billion
|$44.23 million
|13.24
ARQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
ARQ peers beat ARQ on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
ARQ Company Profile
Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.
