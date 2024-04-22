Herc (HRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Down 0.5 %

HRI opened at $150.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.59 and its 200-day moving average is $140.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Herc has a one year low of $93.97 and a one year high of $171.00.

Herc Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Herc

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Herc by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Herc by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Herc by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Herc by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Herc by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Herc

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.