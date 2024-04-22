Hershey’s (HSY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Edward Jones

Edward Jones reissued their hold rating on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hershey from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.33.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $185.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,453 shares of company stock valued at $670,244 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,683,000 after buying an additional 271,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after buying an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after buying an additional 1,453,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $349,448,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

