Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HPE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 238,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,843,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,151,000 after buying an additional 695,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

