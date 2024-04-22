Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Hexcel updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $62.52. 1,335,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,078. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.58.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

