Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.925-$2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.52. 1,335,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,078. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.50.

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

