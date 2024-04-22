HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Up 6.3%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.08. 16,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 136,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 10.62. The stock has a market cap of $657.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.65.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $173,143.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 953,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,240,696.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $53,389.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $173,143.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 953,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,240,696.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $986,464,242. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP grew its holdings in HilleVax by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 826,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 149,998 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in HilleVax in the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in HilleVax by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax in the 3rd quarter worth $1,480,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

