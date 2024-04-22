Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Hits $1.02

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001550 BTC on exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $148.33 million and $13.66 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 139,854,295.07927233 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.02294903 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $10,986,831.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

