Horizen (ZEN) One Day Volume Reaches $6.04 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.49 or 0.00014181 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $141.47 million and $6.04 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00056359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00036338 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,913,100 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

