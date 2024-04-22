Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.44

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7802 per share. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

