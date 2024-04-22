Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.60.

TSE:HBM opened at C$10.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$11.05.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.681388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

