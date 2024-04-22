Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HBAN. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

HBAN stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.52. 10,448,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,725,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after buying an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,356 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.