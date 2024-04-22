Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Compass Point cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

