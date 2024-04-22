Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,376 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2,609.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,782,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after buying an additional 1,716,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 63.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after buying an additional 1,140,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 64.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after buying an additional 1,035,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a current ratio of 13.81.

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

