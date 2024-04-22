Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Immersion worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Immersion by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,797,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 133,099 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,637,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 237,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 160.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 960,795 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 2,275.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Immersion by 25.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 213,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Immersion Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $227.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 100.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immersion news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Immersion



Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

