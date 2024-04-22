Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 30,900 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,650 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $206,809,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,110,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $54,024,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

