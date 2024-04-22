Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 41,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 815.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Photronics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $984,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $34.16.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

