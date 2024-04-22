Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 6,300 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $117.43 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $229.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.37 and a 200 day moving average of $127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

