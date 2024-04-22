Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Nutanix by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.