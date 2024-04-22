IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $245.00 to $252.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.78.

IDEX stock opened at $227.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. IDEX’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,196.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 125,348 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in IDEX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after buying an additional 84,502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in IDEX by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in IDEX by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in IDEX by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

