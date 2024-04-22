Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 38,517 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,517 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,202,000 after acquiring an additional 734,229 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 828,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,175,000 after purchasing an additional 647,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,100,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,199,000 after purchasing an additional 637,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,966,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,383,000 after purchasing an additional 389,718 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,813,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.3 %

DLTR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.69. 2,053,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,231. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

