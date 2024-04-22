Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 52,782 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,782 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $21,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 21.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 97.8% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KHC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,969,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

