Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 7,406 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 122,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 106,638 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.01. 6,778,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,496,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $300.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.66. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

