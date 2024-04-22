Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $24.58 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $24,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,012,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,480,000 after purchasing an additional 93,984 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.10.

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,544 shares of company stock valued at $53,581,207 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $4.77 on Monday, reaching $285.02. 2,739,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.09 and its 200-day moving average is $280.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.01 and a 1-year high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

