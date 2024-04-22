Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $18,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 33.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.25.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.27. 1,689,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,024. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.83 and its 200 day moving average is $206.76.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,024,319.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,094,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,690 shares of company stock valued at $62,392,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.