Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $20,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ LULU traded up $9.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $361.79. 2,534,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,052. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.93 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $418.00 and a 200 day moving average of $439.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

