Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $18,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock traded up $20.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,150.65. The company had a trading volume of 233,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,570. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $708.00 and a 12-month high of $1,349.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,247.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,144.79.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.45.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

