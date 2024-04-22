Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 142 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

REGN stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $900.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,250. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $952.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $892.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $976.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

