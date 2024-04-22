Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,251 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $48,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY traded up $5.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $731.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $370.68 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $763.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

