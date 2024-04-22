Immersion’s (IMMR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Immersion Stock Performance

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $227.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.30. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 100.17%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immersion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 2,275.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immersion by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 960,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Immersion by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 694,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Immersion by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 393,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immersion by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 330,158 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Articles

