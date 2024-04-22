Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,171 ($27.03).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($22.53) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday.

Imperial Brands stock traded up GBX 45 ($0.56) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,819 ($22.64). 1,528,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,948. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,752.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,795.56. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,016 ($25.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 51.82 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,927.42%.

In related news, insider Lukas Paravicini sold 57,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,825 ($22.72), for a total transaction of £1,047,677.75 ($1,304,217.29). In other Imperial Brands news, insider Lukas Paravicini sold 57,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,825 ($22.72), for a total value of £1,047,677.75 ($1,304,217.29). Also, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 140,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,843 ($22.94), for a total transaction of £2,584,236.17 ($3,217,024.98). 7.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

