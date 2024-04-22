Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$105.00 at CIBC

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$95.38.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.4 %
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 earnings per share for the current year.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Oil
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.