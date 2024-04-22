Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$105.00 at CIBC

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$95.38.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$96.94. 308,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$60.19 and a one year high of C$101.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.99.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

