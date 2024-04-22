indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,066,698 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,557,116 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $5.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $936.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $60,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $246,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,278.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,491 shares of company stock valued at $730,936 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

