InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Trading 5.6% Higher

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in InnovAge by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,687,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 285,536 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

