Insider Buying: MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Purchases 107,083 Shares of Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 107,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,228,397.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,331,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,515,747.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $555,672.26.

On Friday, April 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 11,308 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $244,592.04.

On Monday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,590,660.80.

On Thursday, March 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 24,167 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $500,740.24.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. 107,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $366.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 10.66%. MasterCraft Boat’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MasterCraft Boat

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 60.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.