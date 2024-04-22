Insider Buying: Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £27,230 ($33,897.67).

Robert Walters Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LON RWA opened at GBX 388.68 ($4.84) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 412.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 415.03. The company has a market cap of £281.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. Robert Walters plc has a 52-week low of GBX 344 ($4.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 490 ($6.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Robert Walters Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.12%. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is 6,857.14%.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

