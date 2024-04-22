Insider Selling: Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI) Insider Sells 296,800 Shares of Stock

Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI – Get Free Report) insider Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 296,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total value of C$714,189.84.

Africa Oil Price Performance

Africa Oil Corp has a 52 week low of C$9.85 and a 52 week high of C$30.70.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.