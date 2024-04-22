Insider Selling: Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI) Insider Sells 296,800 Shares of Stock

Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI – Get Free Report) insider Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 296,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total value of C$714,189.84.
Africa Oil Price Performance
Africa Oil Corp has a 52 week low of C$9.85 and a 52 week high of C$30.70.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Africa Oil
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.