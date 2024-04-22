Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.23. 37,861,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,924,973. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 28,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 30,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 63,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 147,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 52,380 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

