Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells 143,569 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $18,880,759.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Ares Management stock opened at $129.53 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 155.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 2,695.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 397,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,831,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

