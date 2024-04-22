Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$616,316.56 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Roche sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.23, for a total transaction of C$616,316.56.
Paul Roche also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 9th, Paul Roche sold 707 shares of Dollarama stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01.
Dollarama Stock Down 0.1 %
DOL stock opened at C$112.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$105.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. Dollarama Inc. has a 52 week low of C$80.81 and a 52 week high of C$114.81.
Dollarama Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOL shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$109.36.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
