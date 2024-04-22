Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $4,893,491.20 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,893,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,969 shares in the company, valued at $26,119,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ELF stock opened at $156.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,870,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,545,000 after buying an additional 47,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

