Insider Selling: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CFO Sells $30,985.74 in Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $30,985.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,162.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Asif Ali also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, March 1st, Asif Ali sold 14,248 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $459,355.52.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.01. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTGX

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.