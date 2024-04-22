Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $856,476.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $856,476.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,928.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $237.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 241,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80,656 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,811,000 after purchasing an additional 98,267 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

