Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Trimmed by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,531 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.32. 18,400,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,641,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $145.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.