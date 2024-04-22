Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 102.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.38% of Intel worth $807,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.41. 39,885,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,896,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.