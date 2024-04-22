International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.70% of International Business Machines worth $1,039,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

IBM traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,074,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,516. The company has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.92.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

