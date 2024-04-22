International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.68 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 million, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.14.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.