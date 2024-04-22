International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.68 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 million, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.14.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

