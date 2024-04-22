Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Lifted to Buy at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 6,000 ($74.69) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($61.00) to GBX 5,400 ($67.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,959.17 ($61.73).

ITRK opened at GBX 4,906 ($61.07) on Friday. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,746 ($46.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,068 ($63.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2,680.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,783.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,355.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 74 ($0.92) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,120.22%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden bought 114 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,032 ($62.64) per share, with a total value of £5,736.48 ($7,141.14). Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

